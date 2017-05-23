Hungary considers security fence along the Romanian border

Hungary is considering building a security fence along the border with Romania if it observed that the Western Balkan migration route was shifting towards Romania, said Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

“Migration pressure is far from over, as proven by the fact that over 50,000 illegal immigrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, 47% more than during the same period last year, and 1,054 migrants have entered Romania, which represents an increase of 70%,” he said, in a press release published on the Hungarian Government’s website.

According to the Hungarian minister, the extremely strict Hungarian border protection and the fence along the border with Serbia are the things that represented a solution to the illegal immigration recently.

Péter Szijjártó also said that the Hungarian authorities should also take into account several factors in the coming months, such as the good weather, which could increase the migration pressure.

“Another problem is the fragile nature of the migration agreement between the EU and Turkey, because European leaders are continuously criticizing Turkey, despite the fact that they have placed the continent’s security in the hands of the Turkish president. In addition, the unstable political situation in Macedonia is also cause for concern in view of the fact that we cannot know whether the new political leadership will be capable of continuing or intends to continue the country’s previous border protection activities,” he added.

He also said that, instead of searching a solution to the problem, the European Union is putting pressure on countries who have solved the problem, or who have ideas about a possible solution.

At the end of April this year, Hungary announced that it had completed a second fence on the border with Serbia to keep migrants out.

