Hungarian investor builds EUR 20 million mineral wool factory in Romania

Hungarian company Alpin Szig es Szerkezet Epitoipari, through its wholly-owned Romanian subsidiary Mineral Insulation, announced that a mineral wool factory with an annual capacity of 30,000 tons will be built in Miercurea-Ciuc, central Romania, upon a project involving EUR 20 million investments, announced the mayor of the town, Korodi Attila, and Orban Zoltan, on the side of the investor, according to Profit.ro.

As part of the announced investment, the former location of the mining company will be rehabilitated.

"This brings a new industrial branch to Miercurea-Ciuc and, in addition, rehabilitates, as a brownfield investment, the former location of the county mining company," said mayor Korodi Attila.

The construction of the production facility, which will create at least 70 new jobs, will begin in the summer, and the factory is expected to become operational at the end of 2026.

The director of the Hungarian company, Orban Zoltan, is originally from Lueta, located in Harghita County. He estimated that the future factory could cover the mineral wool needs that Romania needs, for which it currently has to resort to imports.

"We estimate the value of the investment to be EUR 20 million, and after issuing the construction permit, we will begin work in the summer, which will last approximately a year and a half. The start of production is expected for the end of next year," the businessman said.

The choice of location was motivated by the fact that it is located in the center of the country, and the raw materials necessary for production are available within a 100-kilometer radius.

(Photo source: Michael Nesterov/Dreamstime.com)