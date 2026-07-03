Real Estate

House prices in Romania rise 7.8% in Q1, outpacing EU average

03 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Homes in Romania increased in price by 7.8% in Q1 of 2026, above the 4.7% increase in the euro area and the 5.1% hike seen in the EU overall, according to data collected through the House Price Index, published on Thursday, July 2, by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Among the EU member states for which data are available, only Finland reported an annual decline in house prices in the first quarter of 2026, down 2%, while 25 countries recorded annual increases. The largest increases were recorded in Portugal (17.8%), Bulgaria (14.8%), and Slovakia (14.4%). 

The increase comes after house prices rose by 5.1% in the euro area and by 5.4% in the EU in Q4 of 2025. 

Romania reported an annual increase of 7.8% in the first quarter of 2026, following a 6.7% increase in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, house prices increased by 1% in the euro area and by 1.2% in the EU in the first three months of 2026.

Among the EU member states for which data are available, four reported declines in house prices: Finland and Belgium (both down 0.8%), France (down 0.6%), and Hungary (down 0.5%), while 22 recorded increases, with the largest growth in Bulgaria (6.2%), Portugal (3.8%), and Slovakia (3.6%).

Romania reported an increase of 3.2% in the first quarter of 2026, following a 1.7% increase in the fourth quarter of 2025.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov|Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

House prices in Romania rise 7.8% in Q1, outpacing EU average

03 July 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Homes in Romania increased in price by 7.8% in Q1 of 2026, above the 4.7% increase in the euro area and the 5.1% hike seen in the EU overall, according to data collected through the House Price Index, published on Thursday, July 2, by the European Statistical Office (Eurostat).

Among the EU member states for which data are available, only Finland reported an annual decline in house prices in the first quarter of 2026, down 2%, while 25 countries recorded annual increases. The largest increases were recorded in Portugal (17.8%), Bulgaria (14.8%), and Slovakia (14.4%). 

The increase comes after house prices rose by 5.1% in the euro area and by 5.4% in the EU in Q4 of 2025. 

Romania reported an annual increase of 7.8% in the first quarter of 2026, following a 6.7% increase in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Compared with the fourth quarter of 2025, house prices increased by 1% in the euro area and by 1.2% in the EU in the first three months of 2026.

Among the EU member states for which data are available, four reported declines in house prices: Finland and Belgium (both down 0.8%), France (down 0.6%), and Hungary (down 0.5%), while 22 recorded increases, with the largest growth in Bulgaria (6.2%), Portugal (3.8%), and Slovakia (3.6%).

Romania reported an increase of 3.2% in the first quarter of 2026, following a 1.7% increase in the fourth quarter of 2025.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov|Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 July 2026
Defense
Ukraine confirms loss of control over four naval drones before Constanța Port explosion last month, ministry says
03 July 2026
Politics
Moldovan prime minister Alexandru Munteanu announces resignation
03 July 2026
Entertainment
Romania’s UNTOLD ranked world's third-best festival for third consecutive year by DJ Mag
03 July 2026
Environment
Romanian cities facing hotter summers as heatwaves intensify each decade, experts say
03 July 2026
Administration
Bucharest to build three major rainwater retention basins to reduce flood risk
03 July 2026
Justice
Bucharest court orders judicial control in case of alleged illegal care home network
03 July 2026
M&A
Frasers Group completes acquisition of Hervis stores in Romania and Hungary
03 July 2026
Society
Romanian firefighters complete first wildfire mission in France