Study: New apartment prices rise fastest in Bucharest, existing homes see biggest increase in Timișoara

Apartment prices continued to rise across Romania's major cities over the past year, with the sharpest increase for new homes recorded in Bucharest and the biggest gains for existing apartments seen in Timișoara, according to the latest Imobiliare.ro index quoted by news agency Agerpres. The slowest price growth was registered in Constanța for new apartments and in Cluj-Napoca for existing homes.

The residential market index showed that new apartment prices in Bucharest increased by 21% year-on-year, the highest rise among the country's major cities. Buyers now pay an average of EUR 2,636 per square meter for apartments completed within the past five years.

By comparison, Constanța recorded the slowest growth in the new-build segment, with prices rising by almost 2% over the past year to an average of EUR 2,071 per square meter.

Moderate increases were also seen in Brașov and Cluj-Napoca, where new apartment prices climbed by around 7% and 8%, respectively. In Cluj-Napoca, the average asking price is gradually approaching EUR 3,500 per square meter.

Meanwhile, on the existing homes market, Timișoara recorded the fastest annual price growth among Romania's major cities. Buyers now pay an average of EUR 1,918 per square meter, up 11% from June 2025.

Bucharest followed with a 10% increase in prices for existing apartments, bringing the average asking price to EUR 2,259 per square meter.

At the other end of the spectrum, existing apartment prices rose the least in Cluj-Napoca, by 5% year-on-year, to an average of EUR 3,300 per square meter. Brașov saw a 6% increase to EUR 2,246 per square meter, while prices in Iași advanced by 7% to EUR 1,978 per square meter.

The study also found continued price increases in Romania's secondary residential markets. Average asking prices rose by 11% in Ploiești to EUR 1,413 per square meter, by 10% in Craiova to EUR 2,179 per square meter, and by 9% in Sibiu to EUR 2,016 per square meter. In Oradea, prices increased by 5%, remaining below EUR 1,900 per square meter.

According to Imobiliare.ro, while apartment prices increased across all major cities over the past year, the cost of delaying a home purchase varied significantly depending on location, with Bucharest recording the strongest gains in the new-build segment.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com