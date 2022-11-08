Entertainment

 

 

House of the Dragon: Balerion’s skull on display in Bucharest shopping mall

08 November 2022
Fans of the House of the Dragon series, the prequel to the famous Game of Thrones, will be able to take photos with the skull of the dragon Balerion at Mega Mall in Bucharest. 

Between November 10-19, the 5.5-meter tall skull will be on display on the mall's ground floor in a setting inspired by the show. The exhibition is organized in partnership with HBO Max.

"Balerion, known as The Black Dread, was Aegon the Conqueror's dragon during the War of Conquest and the greatest Targaryen dragon that ever lived," reads the press release.

The skull was previously exhibited at Timișoara Shopping City and Ploiești Shopping City. Its journey will end at City Park Constanța, where it will be shown between November 21 and 30.

(Photo source: the organizers)

