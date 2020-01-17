Romania Insider
Owners of biggest hotel in Arad seek to sell it for EUR 8 mln
17 January 2020
Hotel Parc, the largest hotel in Arad, was put up for sale by its owners, a group of Romanian investors including Aurel Muntean, who also owns one of the largest hotels in Sibiu (Imparatul Romanilor).

The owners expect a price of at least EUR 8 million for the 86.3% stake put up for sale, Profit.ro reported.

"If it is renovated, modernized and improvements are made, and investments in recreational facilities are added, this hotel, by its position and by the number of rooms, will represent a milestone in the hotel industry in Arad and the region,"  said Cristian Trânc, the director of the real estate agency Tranc & Tranc in Arad, which is in charge of the hotel’s sale.

Hotel Parc is composed of two buildings, one with 4 floors and 52 rooms and the main building, with 8 floors and 148 rooms. The hotel has five commercial spaces and a land of about 5,000 sqm.

(Photo source: Facebook/Hotel Parc Arad)

