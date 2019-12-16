Boutique hotel in downtown Bucharest up for sale

Scala boutique hotel, in downtown Bucharest, is up for sale at Artmark Historical Estate with a starting price of EUR 2.15 million, Economica.net reported.

The building was constructed in 1920 for doctor Ion Moscu, the first Romanian physician to train for specialization in Paris and also the doctor of the head of the Romanian Orthodox Church of the time and of the Romanian royal house.

It was built according to the plans of architect Gheorghe Simotta, who designed numerous other private residences and buildings in Bucharest, among them the Schitul Darvari church, the Gomoiu Hospital, and funeral monuments in the Bellu cemetery.

The building became a hotel in 2010, after a refurbishment and upgrade process that lasted three years. At present, the building has ten rooms with surfaces of 25 – 40 sqm, and a 90 sqm apartment. Every room is furnished differently, in accordance with the history and architecture of the building.

(Photo: Andrei Mărgulescu/ artmarkhistoricalestate.ro)

