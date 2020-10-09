German DIY chain Hornbach opens seventh store in Romania

German do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer Hornbach will open its seventh store in Romania, in Oradea, at the end of September.
The new store will have an area of about 23,000 square meters and over 500 parking spaces, Ziarul Financiar reported.
It will also include a Drive-In area of about 5,900 square meters, with the materials needed to build a house or carry out other projects: insulation, plasterboard, cement, screeds, mortars, adhesives, plasters, metal tile, ceramic or concrete, and sandwich panels.
The German construction materials and gardening retailer Hornbach, operating six stores on the local market, reported a turnover of RON 875 million (EUR 184 mln) in 2019, 13% higher than the previous year.
The company almost doubled its profit to RON 29.5 mln (EUR 6.2 mln), while the average number of employees increased to 723.
(Photo: Constantin Opris | Dreamstime.com)