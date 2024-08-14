Events

Romania events: Holzstock Festival holds anniversary edition this weekend

14 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tenth edition of the Holzstock Indie Festival will take place between August 16 and August 18 in Hosman, less than 30 km from Sibiu.

The festival, held on the premises of the fortified church in Hosman, is meant as an “alternative for the Romanian music scene, bringing forth artists and bands from the indie-alternative-post-punk sphere.”

The lineup includes Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys, Orkid, Gunshee, Getchoo, Deeper, Cardinal, Paul Plut, Ioana Iorgu, Gaye Su Akyol, Balkan Taksim, and Gipsy Caravan.

The event, which gathers some 1,000 participants each year, is described as a “small and intimate festival, where one can truly connect with the music and nature.” Participants have free camping, family-friendly activities, and workshops for all ages.

More on the program here.

(Photo: Janos Gaspar/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Events

Romania events: Holzstock Festival holds anniversary edition this weekend

14 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tenth edition of the Holzstock Indie Festival will take place between August 16 and August 18 in Hosman, less than 30 km from Sibiu.

The festival, held on the premises of the fortified church in Hosman, is meant as an “alternative for the Romanian music scene, bringing forth artists and bands from the indie-alternative-post-punk sphere.”

The lineup includes Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys, Orkid, Gunshee, Getchoo, Deeper, Cardinal, Paul Plut, Ioana Iorgu, Gaye Su Akyol, Balkan Taksim, and Gipsy Caravan.

The event, which gathers some 1,000 participants each year, is described as a “small and intimate festival, where one can truly connect with the music and nature.” Participants have free camping, family-friendly activities, and workshops for all ages.

More on the program here.

(Photo: Janos Gaspar/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 August 2024
Macro
Net FDI to Romania shrinks by 3% y/y in 12 months to June, but new equity nearly doubles
13 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses US appeal for gymnastics medal given to Romanian gymnast
13 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s Pension Law adds EUR 5bn per year to public pension envelope
12 August 2024
Sports
Court of Arbitration for Sport returns Olympic bronze medal to Romanian gymnast, US contests decision
12 August 2024
Transport
Subway line to Bucharest Airport gets green light for construction
08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln