Romania events: Holzstock Festival holds anniversary edition this weekend

The tenth edition of the Holzstock Indie Festival will take place between August 16 and August 18 in Hosman, less than 30 km from Sibiu.

The festival, held on the premises of the fortified church in Hosman, is meant as an “alternative for the Romanian music scene, bringing forth artists and bands from the indie-alternative-post-punk sphere.”

The lineup includes Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys, Orkid, Gunshee, Getchoo, Deeper, Cardinal, Paul Plut, Ioana Iorgu, Gaye Su Akyol, Balkan Taksim, and Gipsy Caravan.

The event, which gathers some 1,000 participants each year, is described as a “small and intimate festival, where one can truly connect with the music and nature.” Participants have free camping, family-friendly activities, and workshops for all ages.

