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Romanian poultry producer Holding Familia Safir expands production capacity after EUR 16.5 mln acquisition deal

30 June 2026

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Familia Safir Holding has completed the acquisition of the poultry production sites in Tătărăști and Parincea (Bacău county), as well as Simila–Zorleni (Vaslui county) in a deal valued at EUR 16.5 million, excluding VAT, according to a company announcement quoted by Economedia.ro

The acquired assets include the land, poultry houses, buildings, installations, and equipment associated with the poultry production sites. 

The acquisition was carried out through Sagem, which took over the assets previously owned by Ferma Avicolă Șerban. Prior to the acquisition, the poultry sites had been operated by Sagem under an operating lease agreement.

The transaction marks a milestone in the company’s strategy “to strengthen its in-house production capacity and expand its fully integrated supply chain, from grain to shelf.”

Following the acquisition, the holding will expand its production infrastructure by 37 poultry houses and approximately 20 hectares of land, adding an estimated production capacity of 4.5 million chickens per year. This is expected to increase the company's overall production by approximately 39%.

"In the food industry, control over production is one of the most important competitive advantages. This investment enables us to expand our in-house production capacity while consolidating the integrated model we have built over the years," George Safir, general manager of Familia Safir Holding, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Branex/Dreamstime.com)

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M&A

Romanian poultry producer Holding Familia Safir expands production capacity after EUR 16.5 mln acquisition deal

30 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Familia Safir Holding has completed the acquisition of the poultry production sites in Tătărăști and Parincea (Bacău county), as well as Simila–Zorleni (Vaslui county) in a deal valued at EUR 16.5 million, excluding VAT, according to a company announcement quoted by Economedia.ro

The acquired assets include the land, poultry houses, buildings, installations, and equipment associated with the poultry production sites. 

The acquisition was carried out through Sagem, which took over the assets previously owned by Ferma Avicolă Șerban. Prior to the acquisition, the poultry sites had been operated by Sagem under an operating lease agreement.

The transaction marks a milestone in the company’s strategy “to strengthen its in-house production capacity and expand its fully integrated supply chain, from grain to shelf.”

Following the acquisition, the holding will expand its production infrastructure by 37 poultry houses and approximately 20 hectares of land, adding an estimated production capacity of 4.5 million chickens per year. This is expected to increase the company's overall production by approximately 39%.

"In the food industry, control over production is one of the most important competitive advantages. This investment enables us to expand our in-house production capacity while consolidating the integrated model we have built over the years," George Safir, general manager of Familia Safir Holding, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Branex/Dreamstime.com)

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