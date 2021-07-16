Profile picture for user andreich
Romanian BVB-listed agri group Holde Agri completes EUR 6 mln capital increase

16 July 2021
Holde Agri Invest (HAI), a Romanian company that operates arable land, announced on July 15 at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) that it concluded the second stage of the capital increase, in which 6.55 mln of Class A common shares that remained unsubscribed in the first stage were offered to investors in a private placement that ended early than planned.

The price was set at RON 1.44 per share. In the first stage, which took place between June 4 and July 3, 2021, investors subscribed a total of 14.44 mln HAI shares at a price of RON 1.38 per share. In total, the company raised RON 29 mln (EUR 6 mln) in the two stages of the capital increase.

The operations were mediated by BT Capital Partners, the brokerage division of Banca Transilvania. Holde Agri Invest has a capitalization of RON 67.8 mln (43 mln shares).

Since the beginning of the year, HAI shares have been traded on the Bucharest Stock Exchange up 18%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

