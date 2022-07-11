Holcim Romania takes over concrete maker General Beton

The cement and concrete prefabricated elements producer Holcim Romania announced it acquired General Beton Romania, one of the most important local players in the concrete production market. The competition authority has already cleared the transaction.

After the acquisition of General Beton Romania, Holcim Romania will expand its network of concrete stations to 27 units in the counties of Arad, Constanta, Iasi, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Oradea, Ploiesti, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Târgu Mureş, Timişoara, and Bucharest.

General Beton Romania currently has eight concrete stations in the main cities in the country. In 2021, the company reported a turnover of about EUR 33 mln and had about 160 employees.

The Holcim Romania group of companies includes Holcim Romania (two cement plants in Câmpulung and Aleşd, a grinding station, 27 concrete stations, three aggregate stations, two special binder stations and three cement terminals), Somaco Grup Prefabricate (five prefabricated factories and one of BCA) and Geocycle Romania (three work points for waste pre-treatment). In total, the company has about 1,700 employees.

(Photo source: Marlon Trottmann/Dreamstime.com)