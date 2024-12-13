Justice

Romania's High Court rules reopening case against torturers of anticommunist dissident Gheorghe Ursu

13 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The High Court (ICCJ) admitted, on December 12, the request of the descendants of dissident Gheorghe Ursu to review the sentence by which his torturers were acquitted. 

A similar request, filed by the Prosecutor's Office of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, was also admitted, and the case will be sent to the Bucharest Court of Appeal for retrial.

The decision is final, Rfi.ro reported. The judges' decision was also welcomed by the minister of justice. "I thank the prosecutors for taking all the steps," Alina Gorghiu posted on social media.

The torturers of Romanian communist regime opponent Gheorghe Ursu, namely Marin Pârvulescu and Vasile Hodiş, were acquitted in July. 

The High Court of Cassation and Justice ordered the definitive acquittal of former Securitate officers Marin Pîrvulescu and Vasile Hodiş, who were accused of torturing Gheorghe Ursu. 

The Supreme Court rejected the appeals filed by prosecutors and Andrei Ursu as unfounded and upheld the acquittal decision applied in October 2019 by the Bucharest Court of Appeal. 

In the same case, Tudor Postelnicu (deceased), the former head of the State Security Department, was acquitted of being complicit in inhumane treatment. 

Gheorghe Ursu, an engineer, poet, and writer, was investigated by the Securitate in the '80s for sending letters to Radio Free Europe and keeping a journal where he recorded the horrors of the communist regime. Prosecutors claim that from January to November 1985, Ursu was subject to informative and judicial surveillance for acts or deeds considered hostile to the communist regime and was arrested on September 21, 1985. He died on November 17, 1985.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romania's High Court rules reopening case against torturers of anticommunist dissident Gheorghe Ursu

13 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The High Court (ICCJ) admitted, on December 12, the request of the descendants of dissident Gheorghe Ursu to review the sentence by which his torturers were acquitted. 

A similar request, filed by the Prosecutor's Office of the Bucharest Court of Appeal, was also admitted, and the case will be sent to the Bucharest Court of Appeal for retrial.

The decision is final, Rfi.ro reported. The judges' decision was also welcomed by the minister of justice. "I thank the prosecutors for taking all the steps," Alina Gorghiu posted on social media.

The torturers of Romanian communist regime opponent Gheorghe Ursu, namely Marin Pârvulescu and Vasile Hodiş, were acquitted in July. 

The High Court of Cassation and Justice ordered the definitive acquittal of former Securitate officers Marin Pîrvulescu and Vasile Hodiş, who were accused of torturing Gheorghe Ursu. 

The Supreme Court rejected the appeals filed by prosecutors and Andrei Ursu as unfounded and upheld the acquittal decision applied in October 2019 by the Bucharest Court of Appeal. 

In the same case, Tudor Postelnicu (deceased), the former head of the State Security Department, was acquitted of being complicit in inhumane treatment. 

Gheorghe Ursu, an engineer, poet, and writer, was investigated by the Securitate in the '80s for sending letters to Radio Free Europe and keeping a journal where he recorded the horrors of the communist regime. Prosecutors claim that from January to November 1985, Ursu was subject to informative and judicial surveillance for acts or deeds considered hostile to the communist regime and was arrested on September 21, 1985. He died on November 17, 1985.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2024
Politics
Russia spent EUR 69 mln for propaganda in Romania and Bulgaria, cybersecurity experts say
13 December 2024
Politics
Romanian far-right politician tops list of MEPs with highest side income
13 December 2024
Cinema
Romanian film review – Counting down to Christmas
13 December 2024
Politics
Romanian far-right politician Călin Georgescu admits to meeting with mercenary, legionary leaders
13 December 2024
Culture
New record for Romanian art market: Nicolae Grigorescu painting sells for EUR 365,000 at Bucharest auction
13 December 2024
Macro
Wages in Romania up real 7.3% y/y in October
12 December 2024
Entertainment
Discovery set to premiere locally produced show “Made in Romania”
12 December 2024
Sports
Sports Festival brings football icon Ronaldinho to Romania’s Cluj-Napoca in 2025