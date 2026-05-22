Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica refurbishes 335 MW hydropower plant under EUR 188 mln project

22 May 2026

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Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) signed a EUR 188 million contract for the refurbishment of Raul Mare Retezat hydropower plant, which will increase the unit’s capacity from 200 MW back to its nameplate capacity of 335 MW, announced Economica.net.

The contract was awarded to the consortium formed by Andritz Hydro (Austria, associate) and Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios (Spain, associate leader), together with local subcontractors Las Prom, GD Maşini de Ridicat, Compania de Consultanță în Energie și Mediu, Electric Total, ARIS Engineering, and Electromontaj Carpți.

Although the plant has an installed capacity of 335 MW since commissioning, it operates at approximately 200 MW. The restrictions were generated by the limitations of existing equipment.

"Through the retrofitting project, approximately 135 MW more actually available will be recovered and integrated into operation, which will significantly contribute to increasing production capacity, improving system services provided to SEN and strengthening Romania's energy security," the company's announcement states.

The Râul Mare Retezat hydropower development, the second largest on the inland rivers,  includes the Gura Apelor dam and the Retezat and Clopotiva hydroelectric power plants, with an installed capacity of 349 MW and an average multiannual energy of 629.50 GWh.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liviu Popa/Dreamstime.com)

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Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica refurbishes 335 MW hydropower plant under EUR 188 mln project

22 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) signed a EUR 188 million contract for the refurbishment of Raul Mare Retezat hydropower plant, which will increase the unit’s capacity from 200 MW back to its nameplate capacity of 335 MW, announced Economica.net.

The contract was awarded to the consortium formed by Andritz Hydro (Austria, associate) and Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios (Spain, associate leader), together with local subcontractors Las Prom, GD Maşini de Ridicat, Compania de Consultanță în Energie și Mediu, Electric Total, ARIS Engineering, and Electromontaj Carpți.

Although the plant has an installed capacity of 335 MW since commissioning, it operates at approximately 200 MW. The restrictions were generated by the limitations of existing equipment.

"Through the retrofitting project, approximately 135 MW more actually available will be recovered and integrated into operation, which will significantly contribute to increasing production capacity, improving system services provided to SEN and strengthening Romania's energy security," the company's announcement states.

The Râul Mare Retezat hydropower development, the second largest on the inland rivers,  includes the Gura Apelor dam and the Retezat and Clopotiva hydroelectric power plants, with an installed capacity of 349 MW and an average multiannual energy of 629.50 GWh.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liviu Popa/Dreamstime.com)

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