Energy

Hidroelectrica objects to supplementary tax calculated by fiscal authority ANAF

08 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, intends to challenge in court the decisions by which the tax collection agency ANAF calculated supplementary windfall profit tax in the amount of RON 62 mln (EUR 12 mln), Profit.ro reported.

The company argues that the tax inspectorate has applied the law retroactively.

According to the law, published on December 16, 2022, the windfall tax rate was 80% of the difference between the average net monthly selling price and the benchmark of RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh in the period November 1 2021 – August 31 2022, respectively 100% starting with September 1 last year.

Hidroelectrica calculated a total windfall tax of RON 671.7 mln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Hidroelectrica objects to supplementary tax calculated by fiscal authority ANAF

08 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

State-controlled hydropower company Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, intends to challenge in court the decisions by which the tax collection agency ANAF calculated supplementary windfall profit tax in the amount of RON 62 mln (EUR 12 mln), Profit.ro reported.

The company argues that the tax inspectorate has applied the law retroactively.

According to the law, published on December 16, 2022, the windfall tax rate was 80% of the difference between the average net monthly selling price and the benchmark of RON 450 (EUR 90) per MWh in the period November 1 2021 – August 31 2022, respectively 100% starting with September 1 last year.

Hidroelectrica calculated a total windfall tax of RON 671.7 mln.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency