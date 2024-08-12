Hesburger continues its expansion in Romania and opens a new restaurant at Henri Coandă International Airport

News from Companies

Hesburger, the largest fast-food restaurant chain in Finland and one of the best known in Europe, with a history of over 50 years, continues its planned expansion in Romania and opens its second restaurant in the country, inside "Henri Coandă" International Airport in Otopeni.

"Starting today, all Romanians and tourists passing through the largest airport in the country can enjoy a wide range of quality products - burgers, tortillas, crispy treats, salads, special vegetarian delicacies, desserts and our famous sauces, prepared according to original recipes. We have great confidence in this partnership by opening the new restaurant and that from now on we are operating in an important terminal with a high passenger flow, who will enjoy our products and the taste of Finland." says Ieva Salmela, International Development & Marketing Director, Hesburger.

The new restaurant is franchised and located after the airport check-in area. Earlier in May, Hesburger announced its entry into Romanian market with the opening of its first restaurant in Râmnicu Vâlcea.

Hesburger products are recognized for their taste and quality, based on Hesburger sauces, created according to original recipes and produced in its own factories in Finland and Lithuania, and the fact that 100% beef is used in the patties of their burgers.

The Finnish company, founded by Heikki Salmela and his wife Kirsti Salmela, started its fast-food business in 1966 in the small town of Naantali.

Over the years, Hesburger has expanded its restaurant chain internationally and now has 274 locations in Finland, 61 in Lithuania, 52 in Estonia and Latvia, 31 in Bulgaria, 7 in Ukraine, 2 in Germany and one in Poland. Hesburger has more than 6,000 employees in Finland alone, and internationally their total number of employees exceeds 8,700 people.

In the year 2023, the sales turnover for all Hesburger restaurants in Finland was 286 million euros, and for those located outside Finland, 172 million euros.

