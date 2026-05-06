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Therme București, the largest wellness and relaxation center in Europe, announces the return of Herbarium Festival between May 8–24, 2026. The event brings together over 800 experiences inspired by herbal therapy, plant rituals, and wellness traditions from 26 countries, confirming its status as a global reference in natural well-being.

Born in Romania and already exported to other Therme locations in Europe, Herbarium Festival addresses a rapidly growing market segment. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy exceeded $5.6 trillion in 2023, with botanical therapy being one of the fastest-growing sectors.



In a global context where well-being is moving away from quick fixes and towards holistic and preventive experiences, Herbarium Festival offers a viable response: a structured, experiential, and educational format, focused on the therapeutic power of plants.



"We see, globally, a paradigm shift: people are no longer just looking for temporary relaxation, but for practices and rituals that can be integrated into their daily lives. Herbarium is our answer to this need: a space where nature becomes accessible, understandable, and experienced in its full complexity," says Andrea Pantoș, General Manager of Therme București.

14 days. 26 countries. 800 experiences. A global journey through nature



This year's edition proposes a bold concept: nature is no longer seen as a decorative setting, but as the main therapeutic agent. The curatorial approach is structured around three major axes: plant rituals from various cultures, sound therapies in direct connection with nature, and scientific validation of botanical effects on physical and mental well-being.



Over the 14 days, the public will be able to explore rituals and practices from 26 countries: from Japanese Shinrin-yoku (forest bathing) and Moroccan hammam with argan oil, to Scandinavian sauna rituals with birch branches, Mexican temazcal, Indian Ayurveda, and Romanian traditions of herbal infusions and baths.



Among this edition's experiences are rituals with fresh plants and herbs, botanical sessions focused on local plants with medicinal properties, interactive workshops on essential oils and natural cosmetics, live aromatherapy, and sensory relaxation sessions in saunas and themed pools.



Herbarium Frequency and the SoundTree installation: A premiere in Romania



An important novelty of the 2026 edition is the integration of sound as a central pillar of the experience, supported by technology and art. Soundscapes — sonic compositions based on natural frequencies — will accompany all festival activities, from guided sessions and soundbaths to ambient experiences throughout Therme București.



The main attraction is SoundTree, an artistic installation presented for the first time in Romania, created in collaboration with the sound artist Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. SoundTree offers a unique experience: participants can interact directly with a sound installation inspired by the rhythms and vibrations of nature.



The experience is complemented by live moments in the Hollywood sauna and other Therme zones, where soundbaths, live music, and DJ sets focused on natural frequencies create an immersive environment, amplifying the therapeutic effects of the botanical rituals.



Herbarium LAB: nature becomes science and experience



On the weekends of May 8–10 and May 15–17, Herbarium LAB transforms all Therme București zones into a living laboratory. Visitors can participate in scientific demonstrations in collaboration with the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, aromatherapy sessions coordinated by specialists, and live herbal distillations where aromatic and medicinal essences are extracted in real-time.



An essential element of the edition is the partnership between Therme București and the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest. Together, they have developed a program of conferences and practical demonstrations focused on the therapeutic properties of plants and their effects on mental and physical health.



Visitors will be able to participate in Ikebana, Oshibana, Kokedama, Morimo workshops, lectures on ethnobotany and local herbal therapy, and presentations on natural cosmetics and modern uses of traditional plants.



Herbarium Expo: Hundreds of 100% natural products on the Elysium terrace



On the festival weekends, on the Elysium terrace, Herbarium Expo brings together over 50 Romanian brands and producers specialized in natural cosmetics, herbal teas, essential oils, handmade soaps, and botanical supplements.



Among the brands present at Herbarium Expo are Aimée, Vivasan, Deplin, LaDoina, Apidava, Sânziene, Maresia, Zen Arôme, BioShopRomania, ProduseBio, and many others. Visitors will also be able to discover small local producers, artisans, and herbalists bringing exclusive and limited edition products.

"Herbarium Expo is our way of supporting local producers and offering them a highly relevant platform. We don't bring generic brands — we select producers who share the same vision as us: nature as a solution, not as a trend," says Andrea Pantoș.

The exhibition area is complemented by educational workshops and the Hydration & Beauty Bar, a dedicated space where visitors can test natural products, receive personalized consultations from aromatherapy and natural cosmetics specialists, and participate in live demonstrations.



A Romanian concept, exported to Europe Herbarium Festival is one of the most relevant examples of Therme București's capacity to develop viable, scalable concepts with international appeal. After the successful editions in Bucharest, the format was taken to other Therme Group locations in Germany and the Netherlands, validating its market relevance.

"Therme București has become, in recent years, a destination in itself for international tourists. We have over 300,000 foreign visitors annually, many of whom plan their stay around major events like Herbarium. This is the strongest indicator that what we do in Bucharest resonates beyond the local level," says Andrea Pantoș.