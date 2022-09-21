Business

Heineken to close down one of its plants in Romania

21 September 2022
Global beer producer Heineken announced plans to close its plant in Constanta, eastern Romania, starting September 2023.

The production and packaging capacities of the factory will be transferred to the group’s other factories in Craiova, Miercurea Ciuc and Targu Mures.

Production at Heineken’s brewery in Constanta started in June 1970. The factory was privatized in 1991.

“We are proud of our tradition in brewing beer in Constanta, but the factory has been operating well below capacity for several years,” the company explains in a press statement.

The group pledged “to invest significantly in the three remaining factories to support our ambition for growth and sustainable development, maintaining a strong presence in the Romanian market and the communities where we operate.”

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: /Dreamstime.com)

