Employees of Romanian aluminium maker Alro fear total closure of the plant

Romanian aluminium producer Alro Slatina may close operations completely by May next year, said Constantin Popescu, the president of the Aluministul trade union.

The energy prices are too high, he implied, according to Wall-street.ro. The company employs some 2,000.

More than 100 trade unionists from the company picketed the headquarters of the Ministry of Energy on September 9, demanding the resignation of minister Virgil Popescu, whom they consider to be responsible for the problems faced by the factory.

At this moment, only two out of five electrolysis units are operating at Alro, and the trade union’s representatives expect the two to be closed soon because the price of energy has increased too much.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)