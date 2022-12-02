NBCUniversal’s reality TV streaming service Hayu launches in Romania, other CEE countries

Hayu, the all-reality, on-demand subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service from NBCUniversal International, launched in Romania and 15 other Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries on November 29. The multi-territory roll-out brings the number of markets for the streaming service to over 40.

In 2021, the service launched in several European markets, namely France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic.

Beyond Romania, new territories include Albania, Andorra, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Kosovo, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Turkey.

“As the destination for world-renowned reality content, we are thrilled to launch Hayu in Romania and 15 additional territories across Central and Eastern Europe, where we look forward to partnering with platforms and telcos to serve their young female audiences,” commented Hendrik McDermott, MD, Direct-to-Consumer, Global, NBCUniversal. “This major milestone of extending the service to over 40 territories worldwide continues to deliver on our goal of super-serving the best reality TV to even more fans of the genre.”

Hayu is available on mobile, tablet, TV, console and the web. It offers over 300 shows and over 9,000 episodes of premium reality TV content, including all seasons of the popular The Real Housewives, Below Deck and Million Dollar Listing franchises, as well as all seasons and spin-offs of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Fans of reality across Central and Eastern Europe can now subscribe to Hayu for EUR 4.99 per month, EUR 23.99 for six months or EUR 43.99 for 12 months, with a seven-day free trial.

Several streaming platforms are currently available in Romania, from both local and international providers. Among them, the popular Netflix, HBO Max and Disney+ services, but also Prime Video and Voyo. A more detailed list is available here.

In addition, the local market is set to welcome a new player in February 2023: SkyShowtime, the streaming service reuniting Universal and Paramount Pictures.

(Photo source: Hayu)