US ambassador Hans Klemm ends mandate in Romania, new ambassador meets with the foreign minister

Hans Klemm, the US ambassador to Bucharest, has ended his mandate in Romania and left the country on Saturday, December 14. Meanwhile, on the same day, Adrian Zuckerman (picture, left), the agreed ambassador of the United States to Romania, met with the Romanian foreign minister Bogdan Aurescu to present him a copy of his letter of accreditation.

Hans Klemm also sent a farewell message: “Thank you for the warmth with which you received me everywhere in Romania. Happy holidays to everyone!”

The US Senate confirmed Adrian Zuckerman for the post of ambassador of the United States to Bucharest in late-November this year. During his meeting with the Romanian foreign minister on Saturday, Zuckerman “expressed his firm commitment to contribute to the strong development of the Strategic Partnership, underlining the appreciation of president Donald Trump and of the entire US Administration for Romania, noting that ‘Romania cannot have a better friend than the US’,” according to a press release from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Adrian Zuckerman was admitted to the New York bar in 1984, and is a partner in the international law firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP, according to a presentation on the website of the White House. Previously, he was co-head of national real estate and corporate services at Epstein Becker & Green, PC, New York, New York and prior to that the head of real estate, Lowenstein Sandler, LLP, New York, New York. He also acted as the chair of a civil court judicial screening panel and as an arbitrator for the Real Estate Board of New York.

He immigrated to the United States from Romania at the age of 10 and is fluent in Romanian. He received his undergraduate degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his law degree from New York Law School.

