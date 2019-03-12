Over half of Romanian companies seek to hire in 2020

More than half of the Romanian companies (54%) plan to increase their personnel next year. The average headcount increase they envisage is 11%, according to the HR barometer compiled by consultancy firm PwC Romania.

The IT&C sector has the highest demand for new employees, followed by industry, automotive and retail, PwC Romania found.

Some 91% of IT&C companies plan to increase their number of employees by an average of 20% next year.

In industry and automotive, 71% of companies want to hire 6.2% more people and 50% of retail companies need to add 6.4% more employees.

Personnel increases were also mentioned by 40% of financial services companies and 30% of pharmaceutical companies.

"Our estimates show that Romania needs another one million employees in the next five years to achieve an average annual economic growth of 3.5%," says Ionuț Simion, Country Managing Partner PwC Romania.

According to the survey, almost all of the new positions created in 2019 were in the Digital & Social Media area, such as Chief IT Digital Solutions, Instructional Designer, Social Media Specialist, Digital & Multichannel Manager, Digital Manager, RPA Specialist and Online Manager.

The survey respondents also indicated their belief that accounting, IT support, administrative, financial and business analysis departments would be most affected by automation.

PwC’s press release doesn’t offer details about the plans of the remaining 46% of the local companies, which are not looking to increase their headcount in 2020.

Moreover, the sample for this survey only included 65 companies, out of more than 650,000 active companies in Romania.

(Photo: Pexels.com)

