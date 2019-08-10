Romanians submit over 2 million applications for jobs abroad this year

The number of applications for jobs abroad placed since the beginning of the year on local online recruiting platform eJobs exceeded 2 million in Romania, a country with less than 5 million employees and very low unemployment rate.

Most of the applications come from the young (25-35 year old) population and an increasing share of the applicants are employees with higher education.

Italy, having absorbed until a few years ago the largest part of Romanian migrants, dropped out of the top ten countries targeted by those seeking a job abroad.

Most of those who want a career abroad want to stay in Europe, however. Germany is the country that attracts the most candidates, the jobs available for this country registering just over 100,000 applications. It is followed, within a short distance, by the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. France, Poland, Belgium and Spain are the next most sought after destinations for relocation abroad.

"What this picture tells us, if we take into account not only the countries for which they apply, but also the age groups most interested in emigration, is that experts and employees in corporations are increasingly willing to leave the country. Unfortunately, their plans are not only temporary, but most of them want a complete change of life and career and are leaving for good,” says Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania.

(Photo: Pixabay)

