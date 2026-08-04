Haferland Week kicks off in ten historic villages in Transylvania

The 14th edition of Haferland Week, a festival celebrating the culture and traditions of Transylvanian Saxons, will open on Thursday, August 6, in ten historic villages in Haferland (the Land of Oats), namely Archita, Viscri, Cloașterf, Bunești, Meșendorf, Rupea, Saschiz, Roadeș, Criț and Homorod.

The opening of the event, set to take place in the square in front of the fortified church in Archita, will be followed by a brass band concert by Original Karpaten-Express, performances of traditional Saxon folk dances, children's theatre, and cultural activities for all ages, including traditional crafts workshops.

Among this year's highlights are a concert in Cloașterf featuring songs from the repertoire of Romanian folk icon Maria Tănase, reinterpreted by Luiza Zan & Jazzpar Trio, and a jazz evening in Rupea with Luiza Zan, Mariano Castro & Muse Quartet. The program also includes performances of traditional Saxon music by Original Karpaten-Express Kulturwerk der Siebenbürger Sachsen and Siebenbürger Trachtenkapelle Göppingen.

The festival will also feature brass band concerts and parades, traditional dances, and guided tours of the region's fortified churches. One of the highlights will be the hike to the refuge fortress of Saschiz, accompanied by surprise musical performances along the route and culminating in a cultural picnic on the fortress grounds. The fortified church in Saschiz is one of two in Haferland listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, alongside the fortified church in Viscri.

The program includes around 60 events, ranging from theatre performances for children and adults to traditional craft workshops, including furniture painting, embroidery, basket weaving, felting, making traditional bags and baskets, and postcard writing, among many others.

Visitors to Criț during the festival's final two days will also have the opportunity to see Agapi – Half a Century of Love, an exhibition by Kira Hagi. On Saturday, August 8, the barn of the fortified church in Criț will host one of Haferland Week's most anticipated events: a parade of three traditional Saxon music ensembles, followed by a traditional Saxon ball accompanied by the German-based Saxon band Flamingo Sound Nürnberg.

On the festival's closing day, following the official ceremony and speeches by guests, audiences will be shown the teaser for the documentary Nadia. The Perfect Ten. The screening will take place in the presence of Nadia Comăneci, the legendary Romanian gymnast who became the first athlete in Olympic history to receive a perfect 10 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics.

(Photo: Fortified church in Criț by Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com