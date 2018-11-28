Startup launched by Romanian in London expands after USD 6.7 mln financing

Hackajob, a tech startup cofounded and led in London by Romanian entrepreneur Razvan Creanga, recently got a USD 6.7 million financing from AXA Venture Partners and Downing Ventures.

The startup will use the financing to accelerate its growth and double the number of employees in the next year.

It plans to reach 50 employees at its office in Iasi, Eastern Romania, in the next nine months, up from 20 at the moment. It will also increase its team in UK by adding 40 specialists to reach some 90 employees by the end of next year.

The startup will also open offices in most tech and entrepreneurship hubs in U.S. and Europe, with the first ones to be set up in Paris and Berlin.

Hackajob was launched in 2014 by Romanian Razvan Frunza and his university colleague Mark Chaffey. The company has developed an advanced recruiting platform that connects tech specialists with the innovative companies looking for such specialists. Its clients include top companies such as Apple, Vodafone, Barclays, Capgemini and KPMG.

