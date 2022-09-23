Haaretz: Romania ponders buying Israel's Iron Dome system

Romania is keen to acquire the Iron Dome missile defence system from Israel, Haaretz reported, quoting sources familiar with Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dincu's visit to Israel last week. The daily said that this would make Romania the first EU country to buy the system.

Other European countries such as Finland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have only purchased the system's radar component.

Romania's Ministry of Defence told News.ro that the "SHORAD/VSHORAD integrated weapons system" program is currently being evaluated, and no decision regarding the purchase has been taken yet. HORAD/VSHORAD are the rockets used by the Iron Dome system.

The Iron Dome system is designed to intercept and destroy short-range rockets and artillery shells fired from distances of 4 kilometres to 70 kilometres, being prepared with the threats specific to Israel in mind. But Israel has failed to market the system, selling only two to the US Army for USD 373 mln, according to the Israeli daily Haaretz. The Americans aren't thought to be interested in more.

Israel invested some USD 232 mln in the Dome's development - only a fraction of what the United States invested. From 2011 to 2021, the United States contributed a total of USD 1.6 bln to the Iron Dome defence system, with another USD 1 bln approved by the US Congress in 2022.

Development costs totaled about USD 4 bln, including the contribution of Israeli Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and American Raytheon.

(Photo source: Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com)