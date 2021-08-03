RO Liberal MP hins secret services might interfere with internal party elections

Along the narrative launched by Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban, the leader of the Liberal senators Virgil Guran hinted that there are “initiated” actors from “maybe the intelligence services, but this remains to be established “ that are interfering with the internal elections in the party, News.ro reported.

It’s “not necessarily” the hand of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Guran responded to journalists’ attempts to identify the evil forces that act against the leader of the party.

He mentioned rumors circulated “in the media” and among top party members about criminal investigations prepared against some leaders of regional PNL organizations.

Bluntly speaking, he more or less hinted that the intelligence services and DNA (as one and the same entity) are behind prime minister Florin Citu - or at least are supporting him in the internal electoral campaign. Further pressed by journalists, Guran said that he hopes that “it’s all thin air” or speculations and nothing is true.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com