Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Politics

RO Liberal MP hins secret services might interfere with internal party elections

03 August 2021
Along the narrative launched by Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban, the leader of the Liberal senators Virgil Guran hinted that there are “initiated” actors from “maybe the intelligence services, but this remains to be established “ that are interfering with the internal elections in the party, News.ro reported.

It’s “not necessarily” the hand of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Guran responded to journalists’ attempts to identify the evil forces that act against the leader of the party.

He mentioned rumors circulated “in the media” and among top party members about criminal investigations prepared against some leaders of regional PNL organizations.

Bluntly speaking, he more or less hinted that the intelligence services and DNA (as one and the same entity) are behind prime minister Florin Citu - or at least are supporting him in the internal electoral campaign. Further pressed by journalists, Guran said that he hopes that “it’s all thin air” or speculations and nothing is true. 

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

1

