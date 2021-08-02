RO Liberal leader Orban accuses unfair attacks from those backing his rival PM Citu

Without pointing directly to his rival, prime minister Florin Citu, Liberal (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban accused that those backing Citu are behind unfair attacks and are, in fact, outsiders interested rather in destroying the party.

"I warn those outside the PNL, who have been undermining for two months in internal democracy, who use undemocratic tools, who twist arms behind, who threat, who show the skeletons in the closets one and another, that I do not give up. No matter how many will be around me, I will give the battle to the end, and I will give the battle with all the strength I have!," Orban said, without elaborating or indicating more clearly the shadow opponents, G4media.ro reported.

In a column on this topic, Dan Tapalaga points to two businessmen who came recently under investigation: Nelu Iordache and Eugen Pirvulescu. The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) has recently announced investigations against the two. The former is a close of PNL leader Orban and the latter has expressed, as a regional party organization, his support for Orban. Another interpretation given by Tapalaga to Orban's vague statements is related to the budget revision and the funds to be distributed at the local level.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

iulian@romania-insider.com