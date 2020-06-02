Guerrilla Girls exhibition at upcoming Art Safari event in Bucharest

The Bucharest Art Pavilion – Art Safari will include at this year’s edition an exhibition of feminist art group Guerrilla Girls, the organizers of the event have announced.

Art Safari will take place between May 15 and May 2020, in a location to be announced.

At the event, the public can discover the works of Romanian painter Sabin Bălașa, known in the 1980s and 1990s for his fairy-tale characters and use of blue shades, as well as an exhibition aimed at rediscovering the work of Gheorghe Petrașcu, one of the most important Romanian artists at the beginning of the 20th century. An admirer of painter Nicolae Grigorescu, Petrașcu worked from the very beginning on landscapes, which take up a large part of his creation. He left behind a body of work of more than 3,000 paintings and graphic works.

The Central Pavilion of the event is dedicated to the Bucharest School and the contemporary art in the capital, starting with the 1990s. It will offer a snapshot of the post-1990 art, created without ideological constraints.

The exhibition “The Art of Behaving Badly” of Guerrilla Girls will bring for the first time to Romania the rebel art of the feminist art group that became a world sensation. The group was established in New York, in 1995, as a protest to the exhibition “An International Survey of Recent Painting and Sculpture” hosted by the Modern Art Museum (MoMA) in New York. The exhibition covered 165 artists, only 3 of them women.

The group’s art, which takes the form of posters, billboards, flash-mobs and performances, puts the spotlight on the art world sexism. One of their iconic works carries the message “Do Women Have to be Naked to Get into the Met. Museum?” alongside an image of Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres’s La Grande Odalisque, with a gorilla mask placed on the original portrait. The work will be exhibited at this year’s Art Safari.

The event will run the education program for children Art Safari Kids, covering art workshops and guided tours for children.

The event will also hold the second edition of Night Tours, a visiting experience held at nigh, covering a guided tour through the exhibitions, live art performances and music.

Early bird tickets with a 50% discount are on sale on the Art Safari website.

(Photo copyright: Guerilla Girls, guerrilagirls.com from Art Safari)