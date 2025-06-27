Romania evacuates another group of Romanians from Israel

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said that another 35 Romanian citizens and first-degree family members in Israel were evacuated and brought back to the country on Thursday, June 26.

The Romanian citizens were brought to the country aboard a C-27J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces.

“As part of the ongoing complex efforts of the Romanian authorities under the coordination of the Romanian Government, through the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv, the General Consulate of Romania in Haifa, and the Romanian Representative Office in Ramallah, another 35 individuals, Romanian citizens and first-degree family members, were evacuated from the State of Israel and returned safely to Romania on the evening of Thursday, June 26, 2025, aboard a military aircraft. The flight was carried out with the support of the Ministry of National Defence, using a C-27J Spartan aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force,” MAE stated in a press release.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, a joint MApN-SMURD medical team monitored the health condition of the passengers on the flight.

Throughout the entire process, Romanian citizens were supported by representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv, the General Consulate of Romania in Haifa, the Romanian Representative Office in Ramallah, as well as by a mobile consular team from MAE.

MAE indicated that it remains in contact with Israeli authorities. Recently-confirmed foreign minister Oana Ţoiu thanked those who made the series of evacuations and assisted repatriations possible, whether through special flights or overland routes.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude to regional counterparts who facilitated these evacuation operations. I would also like to thank the teams from Romania’s embassies and consular offices in the region, as well as my colleagues from the MAE’s Crisis Cell and the mobile consular teams, for their exemplary mobilization in the service of Romanian citizens in danger or difficult situations. At the same time, I thank the Ministry of National Defence, especially the teams from the 90th Military Transport Base and the crews of the Romanian Air Force aircraft who operated these flights,” Ţoiu declared.

The MAE Crisis Cell continues to coordinate with both Romania’s diplomatic missions/consular offices in affected states and representatives of other EU member states. MAE also reminded that the alert level for the State of Israel has been raised to level 8 out of 9: “Avoid all travel.”

The conflict between Israel and Iran has largely died down after the US struck Iran’s nuclear facilities on Sunday, June 22, during the so-called “Operation Midnight Hammer.” The following day, Iran performed a symbolic strike on a US base in Qatar that left no wounded or deceased. Iran had also given warning to the US before the attack.

(Photo source: Departamentul Consular - MAE Romania on Facebook)