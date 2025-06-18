Romanian tourists leave Israel as conflict with Iran continues

A group of 40 Romanian pilgrims have left Israel on Tuesday, June 17, through Egypt, and most have already reached Romania.

The group of Romanians is the third that managed to leave Israel. The other two have already left the territory of the State of Israel through the Eilat-Taba border crossing into the Arab Republic of Egypt, with the support of the Romanian Embassy in Tel Aviv, the Romanian Embassy in Cairo, and the Romanian Representative Office in Ramallah.

Also on Tuesday, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is taking steps to find optimal solutions for providing consular protection to Romanian citizens in the context of the "marked deterioration" of the security situation in the Middle East and the closure of airspace in several countries in the region,

The ministry stated that efforts to support Romanian citizens in safely returning to the country are ongoing, both for those in Israel and for those in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Israel launched a wave of strikes involving more than 50 aircraft on Iranian centrifuge and missile production sites overnight, according to the military early Wednesday, June 18. In turn, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a warning at dawn on social media, telling Israel that “the battle begins.” The Iranian leader was specifically threatened by US president Donald Trump the day before. Trump also asked for Iran’s “unconditional surrender.”

(Photo source: Rokas Tenys | Dreamstime.com)