Romania’s transport minister Sorin Grindeanu, who also serves as the first vice-president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said he does not expect OMV Petrom to abandon the investment plans in the Black Sea after the lawmakers amended the solidarity contribution regulations such as to make the oil and gas company subject to the tax.

Grindeanu said that he does not see as blackmail the fact that OMV has announced that future investment plans depend on a tax regime and predictable regulation.

“This company, like many others, is trying to maximize its profit,” Grindeanu said, according to News.ro.

The Chamber of Deputies passed on March 29 the law approving emergency ordinance (OUG) 186/2022 on the solidarity contribution, with an amendment that may result in covering OMV Petrom, a company that previously estimated not to fall under the provisions of the OUG because more than 25% of its revenues are not subject to solidarity contribution.

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)