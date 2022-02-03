Lithuanian investor plans to build 500MW PV parks in Romania by 2025

Green Genius, one of the leading European renewable energy developers, part of the Modus group of companies in Lithuania, intends to build in Romania, by 2025, photovoltaic solar power plants with a total installed capacity of over 500 MW, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It estimates necessary investments of EUR 450 mln.

"Romania has a lot of potential for the development of solar installations. From a geographical point of view, Romania has many advantages in terms of investments in solar energy, and we are ready to invest here in the coming years," says Ruslan Sklepovič, CEO of Green Genius.

According to the Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate Change 2021-2030, Romania is committed to reaching the global share of renewable energy of 30.7% by 2030.

Green Genius has become one of the leading European developers of renewable energy, with projects in countries such as Lithuania, Poland, Italy, Spain.

(Photo: Pixabay)

