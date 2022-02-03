Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/03/2022 - 08:16
Business

Lithuanian investor plans to build 500MW PV parks in Romania by 2025

03 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Green Genius, one of the leading European renewable energy developers, part of the Modus group of companies in Lithuania, intends to build in Romania, by 2025, photovoltaic solar power plants with a total installed capacity of over 500 MW, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It estimates necessary investments of EUR 450 mln.

"Romania has a lot of potential for the development of solar installations. From a geographical point of view, Romania has many advantages in terms of investments in solar energy, and we are ready to invest here in the coming years," says Ruslan Sklepovič, CEO of Green Genius.

According to the Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate Change 2021-2030, Romania is committed to reaching the global share of renewable energy of 30.7% by 2030.

Green Genius has become one of the leading European developers of renewable energy, with projects in countries such as Lithuania, Poland, Italy, Spain.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/03/2022 - 08:16
Business

Lithuanian investor plans to build 500MW PV parks in Romania by 2025

03 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Green Genius, one of the leading European renewable energy developers, part of the Modus group of companies in Lithuania, intends to build in Romania, by 2025, photovoltaic solar power plants with a total installed capacity of over 500 MW, Ziarul Financiar reported.

It estimates necessary investments of EUR 450 mln.

"Romania has a lot of potential for the development of solar installations. From a geographical point of view, Romania has many advantages in terms of investments in solar energy, and we are ready to invest here in the coming years," says Ruslan Sklepovič, CEO of Green Genius.

According to the Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate Change 2021-2030, Romania is committed to reaching the global share of renewable energy of 30.7% by 2030.

Green Genius has become one of the leading European developers of renewable energy, with projects in countries such as Lithuania, Poland, Italy, Spain.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/13/2021 - 08:31
16 December 2021
RI +
How a group of Bucharest volunteers developed a community orchard in their neighborhood
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks