Romania’s Great Union: Dedicated monument to cost EUR 2.2 mln

Culture minister George Ivascu signed on Wednesday, June 6, the contract for a monument dedicated to the 1918 Great Union, which has a value of RON 10.2 million (some EUR 2.2 million).

The monument will be made by Romanian sculptor Mihai Buculei and will be placed in the city of Alba Iulia. According to the contract, the sculptor assumes that the monument will be completed and placed in the city by November 26, in time for the celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Union on December 1, 2018, according to the Ministry of Culture.

The monument will have a height of 22 meters and a weight of 1,350 tonnes.

In 2018, Romania is celebrating 100 years since the Great Union, when several provinces, including Transylvania, Basarabia, Bucovina and Maramures, joined the Romanian Kingdom of the time. Several projects have been approved for the 100th anniversary of the 1918 Union, including one that aims to revive Cerbul de Aur, a very popular local music festival, which had the last edition in 2009.

Irina Marica, [email protected]