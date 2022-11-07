Romania’s Cantacuzino Castle hosts exhibition dedicated to Goya and Dali

Cantacuzino Castle in Bușteni, a popular mountain town about 130 km north of Bucharest, hosts a special exhibition dedicated to famed Spanish artists Francisco Goya and Salvador Dali.

The "Goya & Dali. Controversials" exhibition, which opened on November 4 in the castle's Art Gallery, features over 100 prints and lithographs signed by Goya and Dali, all from the private European art collection of lawyer George Serban, the organizers said.

Focusing on the famous series of 80 prints entitled "Los Caprichos," created by Francisco Goya towards the end of the 18th century and then resumed by Salvador Dali in the 20th century, the exhibition presents the satire of the two artists on society, valid to this day. Thirty-two of Goya's prints and 14 original lithographs from the series made by Dali are on display. Among them Goya's iconic The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters.

Visitors can also admire prints from the complete "Tauromaquia" series, which presents the Spanish bullfights in Goya's vision, as well as part of the "Disasters of War" series and several lithographs made after famous works of painter Salvador Dali.

"The 'Goya & Dali. Controversials' exhibition organized in Busteni is the result of the collaboration between the Brukenthal National Museum, the George Serban Collection and the Cantacuzino Castle. The exhibition project started in 2021, on the occasion of the 275th anniversary of Goya's birth and the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Romania and Spain. […] This time, the exhibition in Bușteni premieres several works made by Dali using Goya's engravings. Therefore, we invite the public to the largest exhibition of Goya and Dali works shown in Romania," said Alexandru Constantin Chituță, exhibition curator and interim manager of the Brukenthal National Museum.

The exhibition is open until February 26, 2023, and tickets can be purchased directly at the castle's entrance. Access to the gallery is only possible during guided tours. Further details here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)