Picasso paintings to be exhibited in Romania for the first time

Paris’ Picasso Museum, in collaboration with the Bucharest Recent Art Museum (MARe), will organize the “Picasso Effect” (Efectul Picasso) exhibition to mark 50 years from the artist’s passing.

The exhibition will feature 46 paintings by Picasso and will take place between September 25, 2023 and January 8, 2024.

Pablo Picasso lived between 1881 and 1973, and the half of a century since his passing will be marked through dozens of exhibitions around the world, including the one in Bucharest. Acclaimed museums like the Pompidou Center, Guggenheim Bilbao, the Brooklyn Museum, the Beyeler Basel Foundation, the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Brussels, or the Von der Heydt Museum will be among those to host Picasso exhibitions in the same period, according to News.ro. There will be 42 such exhibitions in total.

In Romania, the “Picasso Effect” exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Culture and the French Institute and Embassy in Romania, aside from the two museums. It will feature 46 works by Pablo Picasso that have never before been exhibited in Romania. Among them are some of Picasso’s famous and larger paintings, along with his drawings and graphic works, all of which mark the evolution of the world of art over several decades.

All of the abovementioned works, the centerpieces of the exhibition, come from the Picasso Museum in Paris.

The art display will also feature 50 works by modern and contemporary Romanian artists which showcase Picasso’s influence in art in the second half of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century.

(Photo source: Mare.ro)