Romanian Govt. will grant holiday vouchers in the next two years

Employees in the public sector will receive holiday vouchers in the next two years, according to Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

Dragnea made his statement after the party’s Executive Committee meeting in the Black Sea resort of Neptun, on Saturday, September 1.

He added that the Government will continue this program which started this year because the results have been very good, local News.ro reported.

This year, employees in the public sector received holiday vouchers worth RON 1,400 (EUR 300), which they could use for holidays in the country. The vouchers gave a boost to the local tourism sector and hotel owners recorded much better results than in previous years, according to the Romanian Tourism Employers Federation (FPTR).

However, hotel owners complain about the lack of personnel. About 40% of the employees at seaside hotels and restaurants are 16 to 18 and operators have to hire two people for the same job, said FPTR vice president Dragos Raducan.

