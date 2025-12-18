Romanian government earmarks RON 3.8 bln to clear arrears to contractors

The government approved on December 17 an emergency ordinance by which the Ministry of Finance allocates almost RON 2.5 billion (nearly EUR 500 million), intended for the payment of arrears of the Ministry of Development (MDLPA) and the continuation of public investments.

This comes on top of RON 1.35 billion allocated to the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Agriculture, and other management authorities of European funds that finance projects in the field of regional development last week, with the same aim of paying invoices.

"We will pay all invoices submitted to the Ministry of Development for the work carried out on investments, including those commissioned this month, unless specific additions or clarifications are necessary. At the end of the year, we will not have unpaid invoices on any government financing program run by the Ministry of Development," said the development minister Cseke Attila, as reported by Economica.net.

These measures are possible in the context of a favorable evolution of the fiscal-budgetary situation in the last 6 months, supported by efficient coordination of the programming of budgetary and European funds, by the adaptation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to the realities of implementation, and by the firm measures adopted by the government in terms of budgetary discipline and revenue growth, the Ministry of Finance claimed.

