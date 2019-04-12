Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 12/04/2019 - 09:17
Politics
Romanian Govt. wants Parliament to pass 2020 budget with no amendments
04 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government wants to have the 2020 budget planning passed by the Parliament rapidly and with no amendments. For this, it could use the accelerated endorsement procedure that it also wants to use for other key bills in the sectors of justice, economy and electoral law.

“We can not let them butcher the [budget] bill in Parliament,” unofficial sources within the Government told Hotnews.ro.

The ruling Liberal party is reportedly negotiating on the bill with the opposition parties (the Social Democrat Party, Pro Romania, ALDE and UDMR) and will make use of the accelerated endorsement procedure in Parliament between Christmas and New Year only if no consensus is reached, G4Media.ro explained quoting sources within the executive body as well. The Government will give all parties the chance to submit amendments to the budget planning, but will include in the text only those that are realistic, the sources said.

As regards the other packages of bills prepared for accelerated endorsement in Parliament, G4media.ro informed that first in the pipeline are a technical bill on budget execution and the bills in the justice area (aimed at avoiding a deadlock of the system and continuous freeing of delinquents). The emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018 will be amended as well by the end of this year.

With an uncertain deadline “sometime next year”, the Government could also asume responsibility on the bills for two-round local elections and dismantling the special section for investigation of magistrates (SIIJ) - which are more likely to generate tensions among the heterogeneous coalition that support the cabinet formed by PM Ludovic Orban.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 12/04/2019 - 09:17
Politics
Romanian Govt. wants Parliament to pass 2020 budget with no amendments
04 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government wants to have the 2020 budget planning passed by the Parliament rapidly and with no amendments. For this, it could use the accelerated endorsement procedure that it also wants to use for other key bills in the sectors of justice, economy and electoral law.

“We can not let them butcher the [budget] bill in Parliament,” unofficial sources within the Government told Hotnews.ro.

The ruling Liberal party is reportedly negotiating on the bill with the opposition parties (the Social Democrat Party, Pro Romania, ALDE and UDMR) and will make use of the accelerated endorsement procedure in Parliament between Christmas and New Year only if no consensus is reached, G4Media.ro explained quoting sources within the executive body as well. The Government will give all parties the chance to submit amendments to the budget planning, but will include in the text only those that are realistic, the sources said.

As regards the other packages of bills prepared for accelerated endorsement in Parliament, G4media.ro informed that first in the pipeline are a technical bill on budget execution and the bills in the justice area (aimed at avoiding a deadlock of the system and continuous freeing of delinquents). The emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018 will be amended as well by the end of this year.

With an uncertain deadline “sometime next year”, the Government could also asume responsibility on the bills for two-round local elections and dismantling the special section for investigation of magistrates (SIIJ) - which are more likely to generate tensions among the heterogeneous coalition that support the cabinet formed by PM Ludovic Orban.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 December 2019
Social
Romania’s Parliament repeals controversial law that released thousands of dangerous convicts from jail
03 December 2019
Social
PISA 2018 test results show over 4 in 10 Romanian students don't understand what they read; education minister not that worried
02 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s former ruling party leader, now in jail, posts Facebook message on National Day
02 December 2019
Sports
Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu receives fourth IHF Player of the Year title
01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40