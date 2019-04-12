Romanian Govt. wants Parliament to pass 2020 budget with no amendments

Romania’s Government wants to have the 2020 budget planning passed by the Parliament rapidly and with no amendments. For this, it could use the accelerated endorsement procedure that it also wants to use for other key bills in the sectors of justice, economy and electoral law.

“We can not let them butcher the [budget] bill in Parliament,” unofficial sources within the Government told Hotnews.ro.

The ruling Liberal party is reportedly negotiating on the bill with the opposition parties (the Social Democrat Party, Pro Romania, ALDE and UDMR) and will make use of the accelerated endorsement procedure in Parliament between Christmas and New Year only if no consensus is reached, G4Media.ro explained quoting sources within the executive body as well. The Government will give all parties the chance to submit amendments to the budget planning, but will include in the text only those that are realistic, the sources said.

As regards the other packages of bills prepared for accelerated endorsement in Parliament, G4media.ro informed that first in the pipeline are a technical bill on budget execution and the bills in the justice area (aimed at avoiding a deadlock of the system and continuous freeing of delinquents). The emergency ordinance (OUG) 114/2018 will be amended as well by the end of this year.

With an uncertain deadline “sometime next year”, the Government could also asume responsibility on the bills for two-round local elections and dismantling the special section for investigation of magistrates (SIIJ) - which are more likely to generate tensions among the heterogeneous coalition that support the cabinet formed by PM Ludovic Orban.

