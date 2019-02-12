Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/02/2019 - 08:15
Business
Romania’s 2020 budget to be passed by year end
02 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state budget bill for the year 2020 will be passed by the lawmakers by December 31, deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan said in Botosani on Friday, November 29.

"We are preparing the budget for next year so that we stand by our commitments. The construction of highways is a priority,” Turcan said, quoted by local daily Adevarul.

The deputy PM Turcan also stressed that the current executive envisages a deficit of maximum 3.5% of GDP for next year.

Next year’s budget will show a fiscal consolidation of at least 1 percentage point [versus 4.4% of GDP this year], a very difficult thing to do, but which will be appreciated both by international markets and by the Fiscal Council and Romania’s National Bank, finance minister, Florin Cîţu, confirmed, Economica.net reported.

Regarding the comments made by Adrian Vasilescu, a strategy consultant with Romania’s National Bank (BNR), who said pensions and public wages should be frozen, Cîţu said that the Finance Ministry and Romania’s National Bank are two independent institutions.

He added that a mix of monetary and fiscal policies is needed, but such advice should not be given publicly.

(Photo: Raluca Turcan Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 12/02/2019 - 08:15
Business
Romania’s 2020 budget to be passed by year end
02 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s state budget bill for the year 2020 will be passed by the lawmakers by December 31, deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan said in Botosani on Friday, November 29.

"We are preparing the budget for next year so that we stand by our commitments. The construction of highways is a priority,” Turcan said, quoted by local daily Adevarul.

The deputy PM Turcan also stressed that the current executive envisages a deficit of maximum 3.5% of GDP for next year.

Next year’s budget will show a fiscal consolidation of at least 1 percentage point [versus 4.4% of GDP this year], a very difficult thing to do, but which will be appreciated both by international markets and by the Fiscal Council and Romania’s National Bank, finance minister, Florin Cîţu, confirmed, Economica.net reported.

Regarding the comments made by Adrian Vasilescu, a strategy consultant with Romania’s National Bank (BNR), who said pensions and public wages should be frozen, Cîţu said that the Finance Ministry and Romania’s National Bank are two independent institutions.

He added that a mix of monetary and fiscal policies is needed, but such advice should not be given publicly.

(Photo: Raluca Turcan Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

01 December 2019
Social
Bucharest Polytechnic University tests system that could detect earthquakes at least four hours in advance
30 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020 draw in Bucharest puts three of the favorites in the same group
29 November 2019
Sports
EURO 2020: European football superstars come to Bucharest for Euro 2020 draw
29 November 2019
Eco
March for environment in Vienna embraces the cause to save Romania’s forests
27 November 2019
Sports
Romania’s U21 manager takes over as coach of the national football team
26 November 2019
Social
MagicHome, a shelter for parents of children with cancer, opens in Bucharest
26 November 2019
Politics
Who is Marcel Ciolacu, tipped to be the next leader of Romania’s Social Democratic Party?
24 November 2019
Politics
Romania’s PSD leader, not willing to step down from party helm after major defeat in presidential elections

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40