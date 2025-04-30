Culture

‘The New Year That Never Came’ is big winner at 2025 Gopo Awards in Romania

30 April 2025

Anul Nou Care N-a Fost/The New Year That Never Came, directed by Bogdan Mureșanu, was the big winner at the 2025 Gopo Awards, Romania’s top film honors. The event took place Tuesday night, April 29, at the National Theatre in Bucharest, celebrating the best in Romanian cinema from the past year.

Bogdan Mureșanu’s film won ten trophies, including Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Actor, and Best Actress. Adrian Văncică and Nicoleta Hâncu were recognized for their lead roles in the film, while the production team also received awards for set design.

Other major winners included Holy Week/Săptămâna Mare, directed by Andrei Cohn, which took home awards for cinematography and costume design. Ciprian Chiricheș won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film, while Alina Berzunțeanu earned Best Supporting Actress for her role in Three Kilometers to the End of the World/Trei kilometri până la capătul lumii

Alice ON & OFF, directed by Isabela Tent, won Best Documentary, while Tik-tok Cowboy, by Ștefan Anastaseu, won Best Short Film.

The Best European Film award went to The Zone of Interest directed by Jonathan Glazer (UK), and the Audience Award for box-office success was given to Buzz House: The Movie, directed by Florin Babei.

A full list of winners is available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

Culture

