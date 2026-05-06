Gopo 2026: Radu Jude’s Kontinental '25 named Best Film at Romanian cinema awards

Kontinental '25, directed by Radu Jude, was voted Best Film at this year’s Gopo Awards, the event recognizing the achievements of the local film industry.

Eszter Tompa received the Best Actress award for her role in Kontinental '25, while Ben Schnetzer was named Best Actor for playing Sergiu Celibidache in The Yellow Tie.

Igor Cobileanski was named Best Director for Comatogen, a film that also earned Cobileanski and Alin Boeru the Best Screenplay award.

The Best Supporting Actress award went to Marina Palii for her role in Mihai Mincan’s Milk Teeth, while Gabriel Spahiu received the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Kontinental '25.

Ioanei Mischie’s Catane was named Best Debut Film, and Lina Vdovîi and Radu Ciorniciuc’s Dad Best Documentary.

Igor Cobileanski’s The Madman won the Best Short award, while the Best European Film prize went to Oliver Laxe’s Sirât.

Serge Ioan Celebidachi’s The Yellow Tie won the Public’s Choice Award and gathered a total of eight prizes at the ceremony, the highest number among the nominated productions.

The awards were decided following a voting process involving more than 900 industry professionals.

The full list of winners is available here.

(Photo: Gopo Awards)

simona@romania-insider.com