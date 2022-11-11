Largest charity auction in Romania raises donations for ten non-profits

The second edition of the Good Deeds Auction (Licitația de Fapte Bune), promoted as the largest charity auction in Romania, was launched on November 10.

The event, which aims to raise funds for ten non-profits in the country, is scheduled for December 20. But, until then, those interested can donate on Artmark.ro.

This year, the Good Deeds Auction is joined by the Romanian Red Cross, Blondie Association, Forever Forest Foundation, World Vision Romania Foundation, SOS Satele Copiilor, "Regina Maria" Social Innovation Foundation, Motivation Romania Foundation, Filia Organization, Digital Nation Foundation, and Polisano Foundation. The event brings together key areas such as health, education, sports, local development, environmental protection, non-discrimination, or social inclusion.

"The most uplifting art is the art of giving. The story of Good Deeds continues in 2022 at the A10 by Artmark Auction House. Together we will save lives, give courage to voiceless women, provide warm meals in hopeless areas, protect Romania's forests, support the education of the young generation and donate so that children's hearts continue to beat," said Marius Manole, ambassador of the Good Deeds Auction.

The Romanian Red Cross project aims to reduce school dropouts and ensure a hot meal for disadvantaged children from the country's poorest areas. Their cause is targeting a cost of EUR 250,000, and a minimum donation of EUR 25 will ensure a warm meal and a chance at life for dozens of children.

Every day in Romania, 3 children die before reaching the age of 1. To reduce this number, the Blondie Association launched the "Grow up big" campaign, which needs EUR 200,000. Those who want to help can make minimum donations of EUR 50.

The cause of the Forever Forest Foundation is to protect 1 hectare of forest in the Retezat mountains, and the targeted sum of EUR 600,000 will allow the purchase of the first forest-center of biodiversity on the European continent. Any donation of EUR 30 represents the cost of purchasing and protecting a square meter of forest, which the donor will own symbolically.

Meanwhile, the World Vision Romania Foundation aims to support children from rural areas to finish high school and choose a job. They aim to raise a total of EUR 120,000, and every minimum donation of EUR 100 can make a difference.

The average age at which young people leave special protection services is 19.8 years, compared to 28.1 years for children from families. SOS Satele Copiilor aims to raise EUR 162,000 to support 40 young people (between the ages of 13 and 24) for 3 years. The budget will be directed towards language courses, transport, training, necessary equipment and materials, housing costs for young people, or medical services.

The "Regina Maria" Social Innovations Foundation aims to collect EUR 216,000, which will allow free access to medical services, investigations and treatments for 1,200 mothers with no income. Meanwhile, the Motivation Romania Foundation aims to raise EUR 100,000 for the organization and implementation of internships and camps where wheelchair users learn to be mobile, independent and active.

A donation of only EUR 80 will help 1,500 women from disadvantaged areas of the country to believe in their voices. The Filia Organization aims to raise a total of EUR 120,000 to teach women how to use their rights and public tools to create a better life.

The Digital Nation Foundation project needs EUR 40,000. Each donation of EUR 100 will be used to cover the cost of a 6-month programming course module for a young person who wants either a professional conversion or training in a current profession.

Through the Polisano Foundation, hundreds of children with congenital heart malformations benefited from surgical interventions that saved their lives. To continue this effort, the foundation needs a total of EUR 190,000.

Those who want to support these causes can participate in the Good Deeds Auction by written offer submitted to the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace, by phone or online, by donating directly on the Artmark Live 2.0 auction platform on the evening of the event on December 20. A bidding account on artmark.ro is required.

(Photo source: Artmark)