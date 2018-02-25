Romania lands Golden Bear at Berlin festival with film about sexual intimacy

Romania has received for the second time a Golden Bear for a feature-length film at the Berlin Film festival.

This year, the prize went to a Romanian director who also wrote and co-produced a film about sexual intimacy.

Director Adina Pintilie has received the Golden Bear for the film Touch Me not at the Berlinale Gala on February 24, 2017. The jury which decided this year’s award also included Romanian director Călin Peter Netzer, who won the Golden Bear in 2013 with his feature movie Child’s Pose.

Pintilie also won the debut feature-length movie award at this year’s Berlinale, the GWFF Best First Feature Award.

The film, a Romania – Germany – the Czech Republic – Bulgaria – France coproduction, uncovers preconceived ideas about intimacy and fear of sexual intimacy. Its cast is made of both professional actors and non-professionals. The film, which seems to have shocked some of its viewers at the Berlinale screening with its explicit scenes, according to Reuters, was shot between 2015 and 2017, during ten weeks in total.

Movie co-producers were Bianca Oana and Philippe Avril. The film was also selected for the Cinéfondation section atelier at the Cannes Film Festival.

Pintilie, 38, has directed seven short films and two medium-length movies. Several of her productions were awarded for various film festivals in Europe and the US, as well as presented in 50 international festivals.

Prior to Romania’s Golden Bear win in 2013, the country was also under the spotlight in 2004, when director Cristi Puiu went home with the Golden Bear for his short film Cigarettes and Coffee.

[email protected]