Real Estate

Globalworth launches conference center in Bucharest

13 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Globalworth, a leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), announced on December 12 that it launched a new conference center in Bucharest.

Nord Events Center is located in the Globalworth Campus and has an area of 1,850 square meters. It can accommodate approximately 1,200 people and offers fixed LED screens with an area of 136.8 square meters in its three halls.

“Globalworth owns the largest business community in Romania. We have large and very large companies in our portfolio, so the idea of helping them materialized by building a conference room. This is where the idea started a few years ago, and we are glad that we were able to build it, finish it and offer it to the business community when it needs it,” said Dimitris Pergamalis, MRICS Group, Head of Workplaces at Globalworth.

Globalworth is a listed real estate company active in Central and Eastern Europe, quoted on the AIM-segment of the London Stock Exchange. It acquires, develops, and directly manages high-quality office and industrial real estate assets. In Romania, the developer has assets in Bucharest, Timișoara, Târgu Mureș, Constanta, Pitești, Arad, and Oradea.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Globalworth)

Read next
Normal
Real Estate

Globalworth launches conference center in Bucharest

13 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Globalworth, a leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), announced on December 12 that it launched a new conference center in Bucharest.

Nord Events Center is located in the Globalworth Campus and has an area of 1,850 square meters. It can accommodate approximately 1,200 people and offers fixed LED screens with an area of 136.8 square meters in its three halls.

“Globalworth owns the largest business community in Romania. We have large and very large companies in our portfolio, so the idea of helping them materialized by building a conference room. This is where the idea started a few years ago, and we are glad that we were able to build it, finish it and offer it to the business community when it needs it,” said Dimitris Pergamalis, MRICS Group, Head of Workplaces at Globalworth.

Globalworth is a listed real estate company active in Central and Eastern Europe, quoted on the AIM-segment of the London Stock Exchange. It acquires, develops, and directly manages high-quality office and industrial real estate assets. In Romania, the developer has assets in Bucharest, Timișoara, Târgu Mureș, Constanta, Pitești, Arad, and Oradea.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Globalworth)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania