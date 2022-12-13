Globalworth launches conference center in Bucharest

Globalworth, a leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), announced on December 12 that it launched a new conference center in Bucharest.

Nord Events Center is located in the Globalworth Campus and has an area of 1,850 square meters. It can accommodate approximately 1,200 people and offers fixed LED screens with an area of 136.8 square meters in its three halls.

“Globalworth owns the largest business community in Romania. We have large and very large companies in our portfolio, so the idea of helping them materialized by building a conference room. This is where the idea started a few years ago, and we are glad that we were able to build it, finish it and offer it to the business community when it needs it,” said Dimitris Pergamalis, MRICS Group, Head of Workplaces at Globalworth.

Globalworth is a listed real estate company active in Central and Eastern Europe, quoted on the AIM-segment of the London Stock Exchange. It acquires, develops, and directly manages high-quality office and industrial real estate assets. In Romania, the developer has assets in Bucharest, Timișoara, Târgu Mureș, Constanta, Pitești, Arad, and Oradea.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Globalworth)