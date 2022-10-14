Global Vision and Globalworth expand their joint portfolio with Târgu Mureș project

Global Vision and Globalworth Industrial, Globalworth’s logistics and industrial sub-brand, announced on October 13 that they’re expanding their joint portfolio with Mureș City Logistics, an industrial and logistics project with a total land area of 37,900 sqm in Târgu Mureș.

With the possibility to develop up to 18,000 sqm of warehouse space, temperature-controlled units, office and social areas in a single roof project, Mureș City Logistics is expected to be finalized and delivered in Q1 2023.

Târgu Mureș is the third location within the joint venture partnership, after Constanța Business Park and Chitila Logistics Hub.

“One of the advantages of these last mile projects is the significant costs optimization in the last leg of the supply chain, the delivery to the end users. Having a strong partnership with Globalworth since 2019 - one of our key responsibilities within this collaboration being that of identifying development opportunities throughout the country, including in areas with untapped potential - we are expanding our joint portfolio with Mureș City Logistics, a state-of-the-art warehousing option for customers active in logistics and light industrial sectors,” stated Sorin Preda, CEO & Founder Global Vision.

In his turn, Mihai Zaharia, Globalworth Romania Investment Director and Globalworth Group Capital Markets Director, said: “Being already present in the western, southern, respectively eastern part of the country, we decided to expand to a new area: central Romania, Târgu Mureș being the 7th major city we are investing in our country. Therefore, we decided to acquire, together with our partner Global Vision, Mureș City Logistics, a last mile project where we also intend to develop temperature-controlled units, a niche market with very good prospects.”

In the past months, Global Vision has acquired plots of land which provide a development potential of over 150,000 sqm. Otopeni City Logistics, Chitila City Logistics, Oradea City Logistics and Bacău City Logistics are some of the projects to be implemented in the next period.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)