Business

Romania’s GLO Marine opens maritime sustainability-focused hub in Bucharest

29 November 2024

Romanian naval engineering company GLO Marine announced the opening of a new office in Bucharest dedicated to advancing sustainability in the maritime industry. The hub will focus on expanding the company’s involvement in decarbonization and sustainable technology projects, forming a specialized team for electrical installations, and establishing a dedicated department for the offshore energy sector.

The new Bucharest hub will create at least ten new jobs in engineering and project management, targeting professionals with experience in naval and civil construction with expertise in piping or structures.

GLO Marine, founded in 2016, oversees every stage of the vessel modernization process - from feasibility studies to material and equipment procurement and installation on board - and is now one of the few providers in Europe offering comprehensive retrofit solutions. 

The company’s projects include vessel upgrades, green technology implementation, and decarbonization solutions, actively contributing to reducing the maritime industry’s carbon footprint.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: GLO Marine)

