Italian Gi Group appoints Mădălina Soldan as Country Manager for Romania

Milan-based Gi Group, one of the world leaders in labor market development services, appointed Mădălina Soldan as Country Manager for its operations in Romania, effective September 1.

She replaces Tiziano Rodolfo Roseto, who will continue in his main role as Chief Regional Officer – Eastern Europe and as CEO of Bulgaria & Ukraine, with the aim of expanding Gi Group Holding's presence in other Eastern European countries from 2025.

As Country Manager, Mădălina Soldan will continue to implement the company's strategy at the local level, develop partnerships and identify new collaboration opportunities, and develop the portfolio of services and clients. For the new leadership, an essential pillar will be recruitment for roles in the blue collar sector, the company said.

Prior to joining Gi Group Romania, Mădălina Soldan worked for over 11 years for the personnel recruitment and human resources agency Adecco, where she was responsible, among other things, for the annual development plans and the company's growth strategy in the metropolitan area of ​​Bucharest, coordinating specialized teams in different business segments.

Founded in 1998 in Milan, Italy, Gi Group operates in 30 countries worldwide, overseeing the work of over 6,000 employees and providing labor market information to business partners. The holding, through all its key brands, offers services to approximately 20,000 companies and generates revenues of EUR 3.3 billion, ranking as the fifth-largest staffing company in Europe and the 16th in the world.

In Romania, the group has offices in Bucharest, Arad, Brașov, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Oradea, Pitești, and Timișoara, offering services through four divisions.

(Photo source: the company)