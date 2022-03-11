Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master's program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he's been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. 

 

Business

Former RO banks' association head Ghetea expects higher deposit, lending rates

11 March 2022
Radu Gheţea, the former head of the banks' association RBA and now president of Libra Bank, in an interview given to daily Ziarul Financiar, expressed expectations for that interest rates to rise for both loans and deposits.

The rate hikes operated by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) even before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine already have effects on the interest rates, he argued.

"We have seen that the interest rates are approaching 4% for the local currency deposits; they are closely correlated with the interest rates on government securities that reached 4.50% for the 1-year tenant. I am convinced that [the interest rates of the Government bonds] will grow as well," said Gheţea.

Banks will try to prevent households from withdrawing their savings and stashing the cash (preferably foreign currency) under mattresses.

He also said that the local currency could not be sustained by the central bank at the current exchange rate for long, and it will depreciate below the benchmark of RON 5 to EUR by the end of this year.

Banks will continue extending loans, he assured, adding that each debtor will be will screened beforehand. 

08 March 2022
Business
RO revised economic outlook: higher rates and slower growth but stable currency
