German retailer KiK Textilien recently announced the opening of around 30 new locations in Romania in 2023, as part of its expansion strategy.

KiK entered the Romanian market in 2018 with the opening of its first store in Oradea.

The retailer has a network of over 4,000 stores in Europe, including 2,600 in Germany and 117 in Romania, according to Economedia.ro. It continues its expansion and in the course of 2023 it estimates the opening of 30 new locations in the latter. KiK’s goal is to achieve uniform distribution throughout the country, with a presence of 60% in county seats and 40% in medium and small cities.

The company currently employs over 700 people in Romania.

At the end of last year, the retailer reported a turnover of RON 251.5 million (EUR 50.6 million), representing a significant increase of 36% compared to 2021.

(Photo source: Svleusden/Dreamstime.com)